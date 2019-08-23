Detwiler (2-3) earned the win Thursday after holding the Rangers to one run on three hits with eight strikeouts over six innings.

It was a solid bounce-back performance for the southpaw, who had allowed eight runs over his last two starts. Detwiler did not issue any walks en route to recording a career-high eight strikeouts and earning his first win since June 28 against the Twins. The 33-year-old will take a 5.51 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB into a rematch against Milwaukee on Wednesday.