Detwiler is listed as the White Sox's scheduled starter for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Unsurprisingly, Detwiler will be awarded a second turn through the Chicago rotation after holding a powerful Twins attack to two runs over five innings in his White Sox debut over the weekend. He'll draw a more favorable matchup in his second outing with the big club, taking on a Tigers offense that ranked 29th in the majors with a .286 team wOBA in June.