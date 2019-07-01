White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Will earn another start
Detwiler is listed as the White Sox's scheduled starter for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Unsurprisingly, Detwiler will be awarded a second turn through the Chicago rotation after holding a powerful Twins attack to two runs over five innings in his White Sox debut over the weekend. He'll draw a more favorable matchup in his second outing with the big club, taking on a Tigers offense that ranked 29th in the majors with a .286 team wOBA in June.
