White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Wins first 2019 start
Detwiler (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts across five innings to earn a victory against the Twins on Friday.
The 33-year-old pitched very well in this spot start, which was his first big-league outing of the year. Detwiler also pitched just once in the MLB last year for the Mariners, but he probably earned the right for another start after this one. The only two runs Detwiler yielded came on a homer in the second inning, and he lasted just long enough to be eligible for the win. If Detwiler receives another start, his turn will appear in the rotation again on Wednesday at home against the Tigers.
