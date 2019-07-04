White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Works six innings in no-decision
Detwiler allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Detwiler made his second start for the White Sox after an impressive season debut against the Twins last weekend. He was less effective Wednesday, but the 33-year-old left-hander has done enough stay on until Dylan Covey (shoulder) is ready to return. If Covey, who is currently on a rehab assignment, is ready to go after the All-Star break, Detwiler will likely head back to Triple-A Charlotte.
