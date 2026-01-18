Borucki agreed Sunday with the White Sox on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Borucki will get the chance to compete for a role in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen during the spring, and given the dearth of quality relief options on the 40-man roster, a strong showing in Cactus League play could be enough for him to clinch a spot. Before being outrighted by Toronto in September, the 31-year-old lefty split time in the majors between the Blue Jays and Pirates in 2025, logging a 4.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB over 35 innings in his 39 appearances.