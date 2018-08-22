White Sox's Ryan Burr: Contract purchased from minors

Burr had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Burr has yet to make a major-league appearance in his four-year professional career, though he's logged an impressive 2.45 ERA with 51 strikeouts across 51.1 innings of work split between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte this season. Look for him to be deployed as a reliever in low-leverage spots while he's with the big-league club.

