White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Burr is receiving evaluation for an arm injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The exact nature and extent of Burr's injury remains unknown, but the health setback likely takes the non-roster invitee out of the running for a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen. Burr had already endured a rough spring training, posting an 11.88 ERA and 2.28 WHIP over 8.1 innings.