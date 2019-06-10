White Sox's Ryan Burr: Has doctor appointment Monday
Burr (elbow) will have his elbow re-examined by the team physician Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Burr is suffering from what the report indicates is an elbow capsule strain. He's hoping to avoid surgery, but that's a possibility. "It's something strange, something that is not right," Burr said. "We're waiting to see if it takes care of itself. So [Monday] is like the big day, I guess, when we figure out which route we're going to go." Burr, who made the Opening Day roster, has a 4.58 ERA over 16 games, spanning 19.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...