Burr (elbow) will have his elbow re-examined by the team physician Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burr is suffering from what the report indicates is an elbow capsule strain. He's hoping to avoid surgery, but that's a possibility. "It's something strange, something that is not right," Burr said. "We're waiting to see if it takes care of itself. So [Monday] is like the big day, I guess, when we figure out which route we're going to go." Burr, who made the Opening Day roster, has a 4.58 ERA over 16 games, spanning 19.2 innings.