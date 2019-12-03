Burr signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

One day after being non-tendered by the White Sox, Burr returned to the organization on a minor-league deal. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in June and likely won't be ready to pitch in games until at least late 2020. The 25-year-old owns a 5.52 ERA over 29.1 major-league innings throughout the past two seasons.