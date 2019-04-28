White Sox's Ryan Burr: Lands on injured list
Burr (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.
Burr is dealing with A/C joint inflammation in his right shoulder, which apparently flared up after he played catch prior to Sunday's game. His stint on the injured list is retroactive to April 25. Burr has pitched 10.2 innings this season and allowed eight earned runs while striking out 10 batters.
