The White Sox are expected to deploy Burr as an opener for Monday's game against the Astros, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Unless the White Sox elect to call up one of their minor-league starters to assume Manny Banuelos' (shoulder) spot in the rotation, it appears manager Rick Renteria will treat the series opener as a bullpen game. Assuming that's the case, Burr would be available to cover one or two frames before the White Sox delve into their relief ranks to handle the rest of the innings.