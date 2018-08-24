White Sox's Ryan Burr: Makes MLB debut

Burr struck out two over 1.1 innings in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

The White Sox on Wednesday traded Luis Avilan to Philadelphia, prompting the organization to purchase Burr's contract from Triple-A Charlotte. The 24-year-old right-hander made his big-league debut and managed to corral his pumping adrenaline to strike out Mikie Mahtook after falling behind 3-0 to squelch a threat. Much like last season, the White Sox traded away several bullpen pieces this year and will have bullpen openings in 2019 for pitchers like Burr.