Burr has earned a spot in the White Sox's bullpen to start the season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Burr parlayed an excellent spring into his first Opening Day roster assignment. The 24-year-old right-hander stood out during the Cactus League, posting a 2.61 ERA while striking out 15 over 10.1 innings.

