Burr (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one but got the win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Burr entered the eighth clinging onto a one-run lead and allowed that to vanish after facing just two batters. He surrendered a leadoff single before Jorge Polanco took him deep to right to give the Twins their first lead of the game. Fortunately for him, the White Sox rallied off five runs in the bottom half of the frame to put him in line for the win. The 27-year-old has been excellent almost all year, as this was just his second outing he's given up a run. He now owns a 1.96 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings.