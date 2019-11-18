White Sox's Ryan Burr: Resumes throwing
Burr (elbow) resumed throwing Monday, Rob Young of FutureSox reports.
Burr hadn't thrown since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in late June. If his recovery proceeds without incident, he'll have a chance to get back in game action late in the 2020 season.
