Burr struck out one in a scoreless relief inning Saturday against the Rangers.

Burr, who has struck out seven and allowed one run in 6.2 spring innings, stands out among the White Sox's relief corps this spring. Returning relievers Jace Fry (14.73 ERA), Aaron Bummer (14.40), Juan Minaya (22.09), Ian Hamilton (36.00) and Caleb Frare (10.80) are making it easy on manager Rick Renteria for when he determines the makeup of his bullpen to start the regular season. The 24-year-old Burr was nothing special as a late-in-the-season callup last year, but his performance this spring has put him on the manager's radar.

