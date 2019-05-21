Burr (1-1) yielded an unearned run on a hit and a walk across two innings, taking the loss against Houston on Monday. He struck out one batter.

Carlos Correa brought home a run with a sac fly off Burr in the first inning and it was the only run Houston really needed in the team's 3-0 shutout against the White Sox. Working as the opener, it was Burr's first career "start" at the MLB level. The 24-year-old rookie lowered his ERA to 3.86 in 18.2 frames. He'll mostly continue working middle innings and low-leverage situations moving forward.