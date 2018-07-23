White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Activated from DL; moved to Double-A
Cordell (collarbone) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list and assigned to Double-A Birmingham on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Cordell had been out since the middle of April due to a fractured clavicle. Prior to his injury, he played in 10 games with Triple-A Charlotte, going just 5-for-38 (.132 average) with two doubles, three RBI and two stolen bases. The organization will ease him back into play with Birmingham, and if all goes well, he should be back at the Triple-A level in the near future.
More News
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Out eight weeks with fractured clavicle•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent to minors•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Makes push for CF•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Odds of breaking camp in majors improve•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: In outfield mix•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sees time at 3B early this spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...