Cordell (collarbone) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list and assigned to Double-A Birmingham on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Cordell had been out since the middle of April due to a fractured clavicle. Prior to his injury, he played in 10 games with Triple-A Charlotte, going just 5-for-38 (.132 average) with two doubles, three RBI and two stolen bases. The organization will ease him back into play with Birmingham, and if all goes well, he should be back at the Triple-A level in the near future.