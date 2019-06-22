White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Back on bench
Cordell is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Cordell will retreat to the bench after drawing eight consecutive starts in the outfield, with most of those assignments coming at Charlie Tilson's expense. Considering that the White Sox opposed mostly left-handed pitchers during that stretch and Cordell only reached base at a .259 clip and produced just one extra-base hit, he still looks to be limited to the short side of a platoon with Tilson.
