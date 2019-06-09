Cordell remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Since losing out on an everyday gig to Charlie Tilson in mid-May, Cordell has seen scant opportunities as Chicago's fourth outfielder. He'll be on the bench for the 10th time in 11 games and has logged only four at-bats during that span.

