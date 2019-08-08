Cordell went 1-for-3 with a walk, solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Cordell took Tyler Alexander deep in the second inning to record his sixth home run of the season. Since being recalled to big-league club on August 1, Cordell has earned just 12 plate appearances and managed two hits and two walks. Overall, he's hitting .232/.292/.362 across 207 plate appearances for the season.