Cordell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Cordell started nine of the White Sox's previous 10 games in center field and still appears secure as the team's primary option at the position over Charlie Tilson, who will get the starting nod Monday. Both Cordell and Tilson will likely be relegated to bench roles on a more regular basis once Tim Anderson (ankle) returns from the injured list, which could happen within the next 2-to-3 weeks. Anderson's arrival would bump Leury Garcia off shortstop and back to the outfield.