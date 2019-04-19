Cordell went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Tigers.

Cordell was called up from Triple-A Charlotte as a replacement for Daniel Palka, who was optioned Wednesday. Manager Rick Renteria said Cordell will get steady run in right field, so this is a big opportunity for the 27-year-old outfielder who has 26 games of MLB experience. Cordell, who has two homers in 10 plate appearances with the major-league team in 2019, posted a .925 OPS in seven games at Charlotte. If John Jay (hip) ever gets healthy, he could move into right field ahead of Cordell.

