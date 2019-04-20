Cordell went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over Detroit.

Cordell is two games into his new role as the White Sox's everyday right fielder, and he's figured prominently on offense. The little-known outfielder is a combined 4-for-7 with a home run and three runs scored in his two starts.

