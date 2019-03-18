Cordell has opened the spring with a 7-for-34 mark at the plate, with two of his hits going for extra bases.

Cordell has also chipped in a steal, and that's probably the category in which the 26-year-old would make the most noteworthy impact if he were to receive a full run of at-bats at the big-league level. The White Sox gave Cordell an audition in the outfield in September, but he slashed just .108/.125/.216 while striking out in 15 of his 40 plate appearances. Cordell is only faring marginally better offensively so far in Cactus League play and could be headed back to Triple-A Charlotte to begin the season. Cordell still has a minor-league option remaining, whereas his top competitors for one or two reserve outfield jobs (Leury Garcia and non-roster invitee Brandon Guyer) don't.