White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Doing little in spring training
Cordell has opened the spring with a 7-for-34 mark at the plate, with two of his hits going for extra bases.
Cordell has also chipped in a steal, and that's probably the category in which the 26-year-old would make the most noteworthy impact if he were to receive a full run of at-bats at the big-league level. The White Sox gave Cordell an audition in the outfield in September, but he slashed just .108/.125/.216 while striking out in 15 of his 40 plate appearances. Cordell is only faring marginally better offensively so far in Cactus League play and could be headed back to Triple-A Charlotte to begin the season. Cordell still has a minor-league option remaining, whereas his top competitors for one or two reserve outfield jobs (Leury Garcia and non-roster invitee Brandon Guyer) don't.
More News
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Finishes year as starting center fielder•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Starts in right field•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Moves up to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Activated from DL; moved to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Out eight weeks with fractured clavicle•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...