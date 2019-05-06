White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Doing little with opportunity
Cordell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Red Sox.
Cordell's fifth-inning knock off Rick Porcello gave the White Sox life, but he's done very little with the full-time spot he was given after the team sent Daniel Palka back to Triple-A Charlotte in the middle of April. He immediately went on a four-game hit streak (6-for-15, two RBI) but has fallen since. Over his last 11 starts, Cordell is hitting .125 (4-for-32) with one extra-base hit and three RBI. With Chicago transferring Jon Jay (leg) to the 60-day injured list and Eloy Jimenez (ankle) on the 10-day IL, Cordell could continue to get regular at-bats.
