White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Draws start in right field
Cordell went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.
Cordell has started three straight games and six of the seven since the All-Star break. The White Sox on Thursday optioned fellow outfielder Charlie Tilson to the minors, so it looks like Cordell will be the primary beneficiary of the Eloy Jimenez (elbow) injury. Chicago will make a corresponding transaction Friday, so there could be another outfielder called up, which could impact Cordell's playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....