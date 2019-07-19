Cordell went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.

Cordell has started three straight games and six of the seven since the All-Star break. The White Sox on Thursday optioned fellow outfielder Charlie Tilson to the minors, so it looks like Cordell will be the primary beneficiary of the Eloy Jimenez (elbow) injury. Chicago will make a corresponding transaction Friday, so there could be another outfielder called up, which could impact Cordell's playing time.