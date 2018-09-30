White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Finishes year as starting center fielder
Cordell will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He'll close the campaign with three consecutive starts, effectively unseating Adam Engel as the White Sox's everyday center fielder. The 26-year-old Cordell offers a higher offensive ceiling than the defensive-minded Engel, but that upside has yet to be realized since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 3. Cordell has managed just three hits while striking out 14 times (38.9 percent) in his first 36 big-league plate appearances.
