Cordell will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He'll close the campaign with three consecutive starts, effectively unseating Adam Engel as the White Sox's everyday center fielder. The 26-year-old Cordell offers a higher offensive ceiling than the defensive-minded Engel, but that upside has yet to be realized since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 3. Cordell has managed just three hits while striking out 14 times (38.9 percent) in his first 36 big-league plate appearances.