Cordell went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Tigers.

Cordell was back in the lineup Thursday after going 4-for-7 with a double and two home runs while playing in both ends of a doubleheader Wednesday. He's started six of the last seven games in center field, and will continue to get at-bats there with Leury Garcia filling in at shortstop for Tim Anderson (ankle), but his .234/.291/.379 slash line suggests he's closer to the player seen Thursday than the one that belted two homers Wednesday.

