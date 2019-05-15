Cordell started in right field and went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Indians.

Cordell made his third straight start and fourth in the last five games while the White Sox manage a couple of injuries in the outfield. He's getting consistent playing time while Leury Garcia (back) is sidelined, but Garcia is closing in on a return, while Eloy Jimenez (ankle) began a rehab assignment Tuesday. Cordell's window for at-bats is closing.