White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Gets ABs amid injuries
Cordell started in right field and went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Indians.
Cordell made his third straight start and fourth in the last five games while the White Sox manage a couple of injuries in the outfield. He's getting consistent playing time while Leury Garcia (back) is sidelined, but Garcia is closing in on a return, while Eloy Jimenez (ankle) began a rehab assignment Tuesday. Cordell's window for at-bats is closing.
