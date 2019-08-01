The White Sox recalled Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Thursday's game against the Mets.

He'll assume the active roster spot of third baseman Yoan Moncada, who was moved to the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. After turning in an uninspiring .234/.286/.354 slash line over 194 plate appearances with the big club earlier this season, Cordell will likely be limited to a reserve role in the outfield while he's up with Chicago.

