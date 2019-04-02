White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Gives Sox brief lead
Cordell hit a two-run, pinch hit home run in the eighth inning of Monday's 5-3 loss to the Indians.
Cordell pinch hit for Daniel Palka, a chilly 0-for-13 to start the season, and gave Chicago a lead before the bullpen blew up in the bottom of the inning. It should be noted that left-hander Oliver Perez was pitching for the Indians when Cordell was announced to pinch hit, which indicates manager Rick Renteria doesn't like Palka against left-handers. That could lead to a niche role for Cordell until Jon Jay (hip) is ready to play.
