Cordell went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Cordell, who was the starting center fielder in both ends of the doubleheader, delivered two hits and knocked in two runs in the first game of the twin bill. With Leury Garcia moving to shortstop while Tim Anderson (ankle) is on the injured list, center field is open for Cordell. Anderson could miss as much as six weeks, so Cordell could be in line for regular at-bats into August.