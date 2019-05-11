White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Held out of Saturday's lineup
Cordell is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Cordell had been seeing everyday starts since mid-April, but he will be held out Saturday for the second time in three days, and appears to have been surpassed in the outfield pecking order for the time being by Charlie Tilson, who is set to start a sixth straight game.
