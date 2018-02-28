Cordell started in center field and went 0-for-1 with two walks in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

The center field job is up for grabs this spring, and Cordell will be given a shot. The White Sox acquired him last season, but he never played a game for them due to a back/neck injury. Cordell is considered a long shot, however, the players ahead of him are not a daunting bunch. Charlie Tilson (injury history), Adam Engel (light hitting) and Leury Garcia (primarily an infielder) are also in the mix, but each has his own pockmark.