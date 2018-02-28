White Sox's Ryan Cordell: In outfield mix
Cordell started in center field and went 0-for-1 with two walks in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
The center field job is up for grabs this spring, and Cordell will be given a shot. The White Sox acquired him last season, but he never played a game for them due to a back/neck injury. Cordell is considered a long shot, however, the players ahead of him are not a daunting bunch. Charlie Tilson (injury history), Adam Engel (light hitting) and Leury Garcia (primarily an infielder) are also in the mix, but each has his own pockmark.
More News
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sees time at 3B early this spring•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Will visit team doctors•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Needs more time on DL•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Traded to White Sox•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Placed on disabled list•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Pushing for call-up in Triple-A•
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...