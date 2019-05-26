Updating a previous report, Cordell will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday against the Twins.

Cordell had been in line to sit out for the seventh time in eight games, but a spot opened up for him in the outfield after Leury Garcia (undisclosed) was scratched. Unless the issue that caused Garcia's absence is more than a day-to-day concern, Cordell should soon settle back into a fourth-outfielder role for the White Sox.