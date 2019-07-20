Cordell is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

He'll be on the bench for a fourth time in six games as the White Sox roll out an outfield of Leury Garcia, Adam Engel and Jon Jay. Both of the right-handed-hitting Cordell's last two absences have come in games in which the White Sox have opposed lefty starting pitchers, a development that doesn't bode well for the 27-year-old's chances of settling back into even a short-side platoon role.