Cordell went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

Cordell made his fourth straight start, all against left-handed starters or primary pitchers. He and the left-handed hitting Charlie Tilson are platooning in right field and serve as the White Sox's usual No. 9 hitter. Cordell has made very little impact when in the lineup, batting just .129 (4-for-31) without an RBI over his last 15 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories