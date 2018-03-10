White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Makes push for CF
Cordell has started the last two spring games in center field and is hitting .409 with six walks, five runs and six RBI.
Cordell has played several positions during his minor league career, but his most starts are as a center fielder, which is a position of uncertainty for the White Sox heading into 2018. His chances improved when the organization assigned Charlie Tilson to minor-league camp, leaving the light-hitting Adam Engel and infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia as Cordell's main competition. If he proves his defense is up to snuff, Cordell's bat could carry him to open the season as the starting center fielder.
