White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Moves up to big leagues
The White Sox recalled Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Monday's game against the Tigers.
Cordell likely would have been in line for his first big-league callup at some point earlier this season, but a fractured clavicle suffered in April ended up delaying his promotion. The 26-year-old wasn't especially impressive after returning to action July 18, slashing .273/.317/.418 with four home runs in 165 at-bats across stops at three minor-league affiliates. Cordell will give the White Sox some much-needed outfield depth with Leury Garcia (hamstring) on the disabled list and Avisail Garcia (knee) and Ryan LaMarre (hip) day-to-day with injuries.
