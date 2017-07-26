White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Needs more time on DL
Cordell (back) will miss a couple more weeks on the minor-league disabled list, according to Brewers General Manager David Sterns, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cordell has been out since late June while dealing with a lower back injury. The 25-year-old was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday, with no problems stemming from his medicals. Upon his return, Cordell will begin his time in Chicago's organization with Triple-A Charlotte, and profiles as a good candidate to join the big-league club in September.
More News
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Traded to White Sox•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Placed on disabled list•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Pushing for call-up in Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: No trouble early on with Triple-A pitching•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Getting action at third base•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Shifted to minors camp•
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...