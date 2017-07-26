Cordell (back) will miss a couple more weeks on the minor-league disabled list, according to Brewers General Manager David Sterns, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cordell has been out since late June while dealing with a lower back injury. The 25-year-old was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday, with no problems stemming from his medicals. Upon his return, Cordell will begin his time in Chicago's organization with Triple-A Charlotte, and profiles as a good candidate to join the big-league club in September.