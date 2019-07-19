White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Not starting Friday
Cordell is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Tampa Bay.
Cordell started five of the first seven games out of the All-Star break and went 9-for-17, but he'll head to the bench in the series opener. Adam Engel was recalled from Triple-A to bolster the White Sox's outfield depth with Eloy Jimenez (elbow) on the injured list, which could limit Cordell's playing time.
