Cordell is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Tampa Bay.

Cordell started five of the first seven games out of the All-Star break and went 9-for-17, but he'll head to the bench in the series opener. Adam Engel was recalled from Triple-A to bolster the White Sox's outfield depth with Eloy Jimenez (elbow) on the injured list, which could limit Cordell's playing time.