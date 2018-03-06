White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Odds of breaking camp in majors improve
Cordell's chances of landing the starting center field job out of spring training improved after Charlie Tilson was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday.
The well-traveled outfield prospect certainly has made a case to claim the role this spring. In 17 plate appearances, Cordell is 4-for-13 (.308) with a triple, two RBI and four runs scored. He seems to still be behind Adam Engel and Leury Garcia in the pecking order, and since Cordell doesn't have any major-league experience yet, he could very well find himself back in the minors if the other two also continue to have solid springs.
