Cordell will be out for at least eight weeks after fracturing his clavicle, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

It's tough luck for the young outfielder, who also missed the second half of last season with a back injury. He was in a battle for a bench spot this spring, so he has a chance for a promotion to Chicago later this season, but he won't be able to return to game action until mid-June at the earliest and will need a run of success in the minors before being considered for a major-league call-up.