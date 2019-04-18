White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Recalled, starting Thursday
The White Sox recalled Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in the White Sox's series finale with the Tigers, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Cordell assumed the roster spot of outfielder Daniel Palka, who was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday after getting off to a 1-for-35 start to the season. Palka had been occupying the strong side of a platoon in right field with Adam Engel, but Cordell's right-handedness may force him into a smaller role than Palka enjoyed.
More News
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Gives Sox brief lead•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Returns to majors•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent to minors•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Doing little in spring training•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Finishes year as starting center fielder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...