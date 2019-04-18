The White Sox recalled Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in the White Sox's series finale with the Tigers, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cordell assumed the roster spot of outfielder Daniel Palka, who was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday after getting off to a 1-for-35 start to the season. Palka had been occupying the strong side of a platoon in right field with Adam Engel, but Cordell's right-handedness may force him into a smaller role than Palka enjoyed.