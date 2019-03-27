White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Returns to majors
Cordell was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Cordell was sent down last week but makes his return to the major-league roster ahead of Opening Day with Jon Jay (hip) moving to the injured list. The 26-year-old should serve as a reserve outfield option until Jay is able to make his return.
