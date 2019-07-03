White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Role expanding
Cordell will start in center field and bat ninth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tim Anderson's (ankle) recent move to the injured list has resulted in Leury Garcia taking over as the team's everyday shortstop, opening up a spot in the outfield in the process. Cordell has been the beneficiary of Garcia logging more time in the infield, as the 27-year-old will draw into the starting nine for the fourth time in five games. Cordell boasts decent speed but a high strikeout rate and a spot at the bottom of the batting order significant caps his fantasy upside.
