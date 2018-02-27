Cordell worked out at third base in addition to all three outfield spots, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Cordell primarily played right field in the minors last season, although he did log some time in left and center field along with 12 games at third. Granted, his third base defense leaves much to be desired (.864 career fielding percentage at the hot corner), and Fegan adds that the White Sox plan to keep him in the outfield. Cordell also played first base and shortstop briefly during his earlier years in the Rangers' organization, but the prospect's future likely lies in the outfield. The 25-year-old batted .284 with 10 homers and nine stolen bases last season with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate in Colorado Springs, so it's reasonable to think a strong spring could put him in the conversation for a spot in Chicago.