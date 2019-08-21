White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent back to minors
Cordell was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Cordell appeared in 12 games during his most recent stint with the White Sox, going 3-for-19 with a home run and a 2:6 BB:K. While nothing is official, Yoan Moncada (hamstring) is expected to return from the injured list ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Rangers to replace Cordell on the roster.
