Cordell was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Cordell will open the season back in the minors after hitting .243/.293/.405 with a homer and a pair of stolen bases in 20 spring games. The outfielder hit just .108/.125/.216 in his first taste of the majors last season (19 games), so it would be unwise to expect much from Cordell even if he makes it back to the majors at some point in 2019.

