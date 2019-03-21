White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent to minors
Cordell was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Cordell will open the season back in the minors after hitting .243/.293/.405 with a homer and a pair of stolen bases in 20 spring games. The outfielder hit just .108/.125/.216 in his first taste of the majors last season (19 games), so it would be unwise to expect much from Cordell even if he makes it back to the majors at some point in 2019.
More News
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Doing little in spring training•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Finishes year as starting center fielder•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Starts in right field•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Moves up to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Activated from DL; moved to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Out eight weeks with fractured clavicle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...